Annual - longest yard sale' set for early May
The Military Highway/U.S. 281 Texas Longest Yard Sale has gotten a little longer - by a day to be exact. The third annual event, the brainchild of Repeat Boutique owner Yolanda Almaguer, is adding a Sunday this time around.
Brownsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|moving to Brownsville (Oct '12)
|Mar 28
|Tubman
|3
|Joe Lopez of Grupo Mazz found guilty on 3 counts (Oct '06)
|Mar 27
|guess who
|6,499
|Book aims to prove existence of God (Nov '09)
|Mar 23
|Regolith Based Li...
|99
|Taco Journalist Wants to Make Tacos the Officia...
|Mar 15
|butters_
|1
|The 1954 deportation of Mexican migrants and th...
|Mar 14
|Texxy
|1
|Tar, brown (Mar '16)
|Mar '17
|Uhhhh
|2
|Lawmakers eye Rio Grande Valley as possible zer... (Oct '07)
|Mar '17
|Sacri
|7
