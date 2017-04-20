2017 hurricane forecast issued
Thanks to the possibility of an oncoming weak El Nino, and cooler than normal Atlantic sea surface temperatures, the forecast this year is expected to be near or slightly below average. Klotzbach's forecast calls for 11 named storms in the Atlantic Basin, including 4 which should become hurricanes and 2 major storms.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.
Add your comments below
Brownsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|moving to Brownsville (Oct '12)
|Mar 28
|Tubman
|3
|Joe Lopez of Grupo Mazz found guilty on 3 counts (Oct '06)
|Mar 27
|guess who
|6,499
|Book aims to prove existence of God (Nov '09)
|Mar 23
|Regolith Based Li...
|99
|Taco Journalist Wants to Make Tacos the Officia...
|Mar 15
|butters_
|1
|The 1954 deportation of Mexican migrants and th...
|Mar 14
|Texxy
|1
|Tar, brown (Mar '16)
|Mar 10
|Uhhhh
|2
|Lawmakers eye Rio Grande Valley as possible zer... (Oct '07)
|Mar '17
|Sacri
|7
Find what you want!
Search Brownsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC