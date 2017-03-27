West Rail Trail meeting slated

The grass-roots group Friends of the West Rail Trail will hold a meeting on Wednesday to address the topic: "Why Don't We Have a West Rail Trail Yet?" The meeting, which is open to the public, will take place from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at the Brownsville Public Library Main Branch, 2600 Central Blvd. The discussion will include a report on gains made in the effort to turn the former Union Pacific railroad tracks through Brownsville into a hike-and-bike trail. Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we'll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More>> Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically.

