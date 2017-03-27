West Rail Trail meeting slated

West Rail Trail meeting slated

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Brownsville Herald

The grass-roots group Friends of the West Rail Trail will hold a meeting on Wednesday to address the topic: "Why Don't We Have a West Rail Trail Yet?" The meeting, which is open to the public, will take place from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at the Brownsville Public Library Main Branch, 2600 Central Blvd. The discussion will include a report on gains made in the effort to turn the former Union Pacific railroad tracks through Brownsville into a hike-and-bike trail. Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we'll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More>> Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brownsville Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brownsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Joe Lopez of Grupo Mazz found guilty on 3 counts (Oct '06) 5 hr guess who 6,499
News Book aims to prove existence of God (Nov '09) Mar 23 Regolith Based Li... 99
News Taco Journalist Wants to Make Tacos the Officia... Mar 15 butters_ 1
News The 1954 deportation of Mexican migrants and th... Mar 14 Texxy 1
Tar, brown (Mar '16) Mar 10 Uhhhh 2
News Lawmakers eye Rio Grande Valley as possible zer... (Oct '07) Mar 4 Sacri 7
News Texas hunters who claimed they were shot by 'il... Feb '17 tomin cali 1
See all Brownsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brownsville Forum Now

Brownsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brownsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Brownsville, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,259 • Total comments across all topics: 279,861,412

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC