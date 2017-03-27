VBMC Brownsville dedicates additions to Wall of Heroes
Photographs of organ donors hang at Valley Baptist Medical Center's Wall of Heroes Friday recognizing those people who donated their organs so that others may live. Valley Baptist Medical Center System Donor Committee Chair and physician Vijian Dhevan personally thanks the families of organ, eye and tissue donors Friday morning during a Wall of Heroes dedication ceremony at the VBMC Tower Conference Room in Brownsville.
