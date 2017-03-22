Valley Baptist doctors, nurses offer ...

Valley Baptist doctors, nurses offer free clinic in Brownsville

Next Story Prev Story
25 min ago Read more: The Brownsville Herald

A woman explains her medical history to doctor Arber Nuhaj, right, Wednesday at St. Eugene De Mazenod Cahtolic Church as Missonary Doctors provided their services for free in Brownsville. For many years, doctors and nurses from the Valley Baptist Family Practice Residency in Harlingen have traveled the Rio Grande Valley to offer free medical services to the public.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brownsville Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brownsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Taco Journalist Wants to Make Tacos the Officia... Mar 15 butters_ 1
News The 1954 deportation of Mexican migrants and th... Mar 14 Texxy 1
News Book aims to prove existence of God (Nov '09) Mar 14 Regolith Based Li... 98
Tar, brown (Mar '16) Mar 10 Uhhhh 2
News Lawmakers eye Rio Grande Valley as possible zer... (Oct '07) Mar 4 Sacri 7
News Texas hunters who claimed they were shot by 'il... Feb 22 tomin cali 1
News Watchdog: No way to measure US-Mexico border wa... Feb 20 okimar 25
See all Brownsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brownsville Forum Now

Brownsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brownsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Wall Street
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wildfires
 

Brownsville, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,792 • Total comments across all topics: 279,747,576

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC