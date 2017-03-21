UTRGV to host intellectual property workshop March 23 in Brownsville
The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley's Office of Economic Development will host the Rio Grande Valley Intellectual Property Workshop from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday, March 23 at its Entrepreneurship and Commercialization Center, 1601 Price Road, Suite E, in Brownsville, and Friday, March 24, at its Small Business Development Center at 1800 S. Main ... (more)
