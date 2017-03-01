UTRGV instructors combine works to form annual exhibit

UTRGV student Juan Solis views Crotalus by artist Rigoberto Gonzalez a 36" by 28" oil on linen at The Gallery at Rusteberg Hall School of Art Faculty Exhibition. Target by artist Donna Sweigart is a 3D modeled ABS Plastic, shadowbox frame and light and is seen at The Gallery at Rusteberg Hall during their School of Art Faculty Exhibition, which runs through Friday, March 10, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brownsville Herald.