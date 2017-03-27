Two residents win SBA awards

Two Brownsville residents are among those being recognized this year by the U.S. Small Business Administration's Lower Rio Grande Valley District Office. Named as winners of the SBA's 2017 Small Business Week Awards were Lou Crain Gracia of Valley Trophy Service Co., awarded "Women in Business Champion of the Year"; and Elvia B. Lozoya, who won "Veteran Small Business Champion of the Year."

