Two residents win SBA awards
Two Brownsville residents are among those being recognized this year by the U.S. Small Business Administration's Lower Rio Grande Valley District Office. Named as winners of the SBA's 2017 Small Business Week Awards were Lou Crain Gracia of Valley Trophy Service Co., awarded "Women in Business Champion of the Year"; and Elvia B. Lozoya, who won "Veteran Small Business Champion of the Year."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brownsville Herald.
Add your comments below
Brownsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|moving to Brownsville (Oct '12)
|12 hr
|Tubman
|3
|Joe Lopez of Grupo Mazz found guilty on 3 counts (Oct '06)
|Mon
|guess who
|6,499
|Book aims to prove existence of God (Nov '09)
|Mar 23
|Regolith Based Li...
|99
|Taco Journalist Wants to Make Tacos the Officia...
|Mar 15
|butters_
|1
|The 1954 deportation of Mexican migrants and th...
|Mar 14
|Texxy
|1
|Tar, brown (Mar '16)
|Mar 10
|Uhhhh
|2
|Lawmakers eye Rio Grande Valley as possible zer... (Oct '07)
|Mar 4
|Sacri
|7
Find what you want!
Search Brownsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC