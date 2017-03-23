TSTC Student Profile of Success: Isela Rodriguez
Isela Rodriguez is a Texas State Technical College student and graduate. She earned an associate degree in Spring 2016 in Dental Laboratory Technology and is about to complete her General Academic Core.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Brownsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Book aims to prove existence of God (Nov '09)
|Thu
|Regolith Based Li...
|99
|Taco Journalist Wants to Make Tacos the Officia...
|Mar 15
|butters_
|1
|The 1954 deportation of Mexican migrants and th...
|Mar 14
|Texxy
|1
|Tar, brown (Mar '16)
|Mar 10
|Uhhhh
|2
|Lawmakers eye Rio Grande Valley as possible zer... (Oct '07)
|Mar 4
|Sacri
|7
|Texas hunters who claimed they were shot by 'il...
|Feb 22
|tomin cali
|1
|Watchdog: No way to measure US-Mexico border wa...
|Feb '17
|okimar
|25
Find what you want!
Search Brownsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC