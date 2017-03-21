Trumpa s a big, beautiful walla will require him to take big swaths of other peoplea s land
Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events Clothes hang for drying in the back yard of a home facing the border fence at the United States-Mexico border outside Brownsville, Tex., in 2014. have been outlined: 30 feet high and "aesthetically pleasing."
Brownsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Taco Journalist Wants to Make Tacos the Officia...
|Mar 15
|butters_
|1
|The 1954 deportation of Mexican migrants and th...
|Mar 14
|Texxy
|1
|Book aims to prove existence of God (Nov '09)
|Mar 14
|Regolith Based Li...
|98
|Tar, brown (Mar '16)
|Mar 10
|Uhhhh
|2
|Lawmakers eye Rio Grande Valley as possible zer... (Oct '07)
|Mar 4
|Sacri
|7
|Texas hunters who claimed they were shot by 'il...
|Feb 22
|tomin cali
|1
|Watchdog: No way to measure US-Mexico border wa...
|Feb 20
|okimar
|25
