Trucking Time: New produce inspection facility dedicated at Los Indios bridge
The new cold storage inspection facility at the Free Trade Bridge at Los Indios was dedicated Friday morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Brownsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Joe Lopez of Grupo Mazz found guilty on 3 counts (Oct '06)
|Mon
|guess who
|6,499
|Book aims to prove existence of God (Nov '09)
|Mar 23
|Regolith Based Li...
|99
|Taco Journalist Wants to Make Tacos the Officia...
|Mar 15
|butters_
|1
|The 1954 deportation of Mexican migrants and th...
|Mar 14
|Texxy
|1
|Tar, brown (Mar '16)
|Mar 10
|Uhhhh
|2
|Lawmakers eye Rio Grande Valley as possible zer... (Oct '07)
|Mar 4
|Sacri
|7
|Texas hunters who claimed they were shot by 'il...
|Feb '17
|tomin cali
|1
Find what you want!
Search Brownsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC