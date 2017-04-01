Texas community fears it will end up ...

Texas community fears it will end up 'on the wrong side' of border wall

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 31 Read more: USA Today

As plans to build President Trump's wall along the Mexican border move forward, members of one retirement community in South Texas fear they could end up on the south side of the barrier. Texas community fears it will end up 'on the wrong side' of border wall As plans to build President Trump's wall along the Mexican border move forward, members of one retirement community in South Texas fear they could end up on the south side of the barrier.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brownsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
moving to Brownsville (Oct '12) Mar 28 Tubman 3
News Joe Lopez of Grupo Mazz found guilty on 3 counts (Oct '06) Mar 27 guess who 6,499
News Book aims to prove existence of God (Nov '09) Mar 23 Regolith Based Li... 99
News Taco Journalist Wants to Make Tacos the Officia... Mar 15 butters_ 1
News The 1954 deportation of Mexican migrants and th... Mar 14 Texxy 1
Tar, brown (Mar '16) Mar 10 Uhhhh 2
News Lawmakers eye Rio Grande Valley as possible zer... (Oct '07) Mar 4 Sacri 7
See all Brownsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brownsville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Weather Watch for Cameron County was issued at April 04 at 12:55PM CDT

Brownsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brownsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Brownsville, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,135 • Total comments across all topics: 280,052,591

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC