As plans to build President Trump's wall along the Mexican border move forward, members of one retirement community in South Texas fear they could end up on the south side of the barrier. Texas community fears it will end up 'on the wrong side' of border wall As plans to build President Trump's wall along the Mexican border move forward, members of one retirement community in South Texas fear they could end up on the south side of the barrier.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.