Taco Journalist Wants to Make Tacos the Official State Dish of Texas
Tacos are always on the mind of Texans, so it makes sense that there's another taco bill in proposed bill about the dish in the Texas State Legislature. This time , taco journalist and author Mando Rayo and state representative Gina Hinojosa are looking to make tacos the official dish of Texas .
