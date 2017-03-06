Super Tuesday' puts properties on auction block
For anyone interested in acquiring foreclosed property, deals can be found right outside the halls of justice in downtown Brownsville. The first Tuesday of every month in front of the Cameron County Courthouse is known as Super Tuesday, when foreclosed properties are auctioned to the public.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brownsville Herald.
Add your comments below
Brownsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lawmakers eye Rio Grande Valley as possible zer... (Oct '07)
|Mar 4
|Sacri
|7
|Texas hunters who claimed they were shot by 'il...
|Feb 22
|tomin cali
|1
|Watchdog: No way to measure US-Mexico border wa...
|Feb 20
|okimar
|26
|'Beautiful Wall' a Tough Task Patchy border bar...
|Feb 19
|Trump won grow up
|84
|Tejano star Lopez gets 20 years (Nov '06)
|Feb 17
|Dora2222
|114
|Joe Lopez of Grupo Mazz found guilty on 3 counts (Oct '06)
|Feb 9
|cvhonee
|6,498
|2017's Best and Worst Places to Get Married
|Feb 7
|butters_
|4
Find what you want!
Search Brownsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC