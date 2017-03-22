Small craft advisory issued for Laguna Madre
High pressure over the gulf and strengthening lower pressure across the Plains will create conditions for high winds on the Laguna Madre today. The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a small craft advisory from the Port of Brownsville to the Arroyo Colorado to Port Mansfield and north to Baffin Bay.
Brownsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Book aims to prove existence of God (Nov '09)
|1 hr
|Regolith Based Li...
|99
|Taco Journalist Wants to Make Tacos the Officia...
|Mar 15
|butters_
|1
|The 1954 deportation of Mexican migrants and th...
|Mar 14
|Texxy
|1
|Tar, brown (Mar '16)
|Mar 10
|Uhhhh
|2
|Lawmakers eye Rio Grande Valley as possible zer... (Oct '07)
|Mar 4
|Sacri
|7
|Texas hunters who claimed they were shot by 'il...
|Feb 22
|tomin cali
|1
|Watchdog: No way to measure US-Mexico border wa...
|Feb 20
|okimar
|25
