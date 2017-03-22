Small craft advisory issued for Lagun...

Small craft advisory issued for Laguna Madre

Read more: The Brownsville Herald

High pressure over the gulf and strengthening lower pressure across the Plains will create conditions for high winds on the Laguna Madre today. The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a small craft advisory from the Port of Brownsville to the Arroyo Colorado to Port Mansfield and north to Baffin Bay.

Brownsville, TX

