Selena Quintanilla And Frida Kahlo Murals Defaced In Texas
Murals dedicated to Selena Quintanilla-Perez and Frida Kahlo are at the center of recurring vandalism in Brownsville, Texas. Twenty artists collaborated on both pieces in a series featuring nearly two dozen paintings for the Capitol Theater Street Art Competition held during the 2016 Brownsville Latin Jazz Festival.
