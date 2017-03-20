Rancho Viejo to launch farmers market
Residents of the community of Rancho Viejo are collaborating with the town's municipality and Rancho Viejo Country Club & Resort to establish a farmers market of their own. The inaugural event is scheduled for 3-6 p.m. on Thursday, March 30, at City Hall, 3301 Carmen Ave. Rancho Viejo resident Bonnie Emerson, proprietor of The Healthy Nut, a regular presence at the Brownsville Farmers' Market known for its granola, nuts, seeds and best-selling honey pecan tarts, is in charge of facilitating and organizing the new market.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brownsville Herald.
Add your comments below
Brownsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Taco Journalist Wants to Make Tacos the Officia...
|Mar 15
|butters_
|1
|The 1954 deportation of Mexican migrants and th...
|Mar 14
|Texxy
|1
|Book aims to prove existence of God (Nov '09)
|Mar 14
|Regolith Based Li...
|98
|Tar, brown (Mar '16)
|Mar 10
|Uhhhh
|2
|Lawmakers eye Rio Grande Valley as possible zer... (Oct '07)
|Mar 4
|Sacri
|7
|Texas hunters who claimed they were shot by 'il...
|Feb 22
|tomin cali
|1
|Watchdog: No way to measure US-Mexico border wa...
|Feb 20
|okimar
|25
Find what you want!
Search Brownsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC