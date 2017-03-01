Rally over pay held at City Hall
A small group of subcontractors protested Saturday morning outside City Hall, demanding that the City of Brownsville pay them for work they have completed. They entered into a project with the city in April 2015 on the Southmost Hike and Bike Trail, and despite repeated promises that they would be paid, nothing has come of it, said Jorge Contla, the protest organizer.
