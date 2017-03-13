Port Isabel, Cameron County's Oldest ...

Port Isabel, Cameron County's Oldest Settlement

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Valley Morning Star

The story of the Catholic churches in the community is intriguing. The first Catholic chapel had been erected in 1854.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brownsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Book aims to prove existence of God (Nov '09) 9 hr love1scent 97
Tar, brown (Mar '16) Mar 10 Uhhhh 2
News Lawmakers eye Rio Grande Valley as possible zer... (Oct '07) Mar 4 Sacri 7
News Texas hunters who claimed they were shot by 'il... Feb 22 tomin cali 1
News Watchdog: No way to measure US-Mexico border wa... Feb 20 okimar 26
News 'Beautiful Wall' a Tough Task Patchy border bar... Feb 19 Trump won grow up 84
News Tejano star Lopez gets 20 years (Nov '06) Feb 17 Dora2222 114
See all Brownsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brownsville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Cameron County was issued at March 14 at 4:55AM CDT

Brownsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brownsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Zimbabwe
  2. South Korea
  3. Ireland
  4. Egypt
  5. Wall Street
 

Brownsville, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,552 • Total comments across all topics: 279,541,401

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC