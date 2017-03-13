Police: Wrong-way driver charged with fatal accident

Brownsville police a man driving the wrong-way on Boca Chica Boulevard is charged with the death of another driver. Investigators say 23 year-old Marving Andres Resendiz-Zumaya was driving against traffic on the eastbound lanes of Boca Chica around 8 p.m. Thursday when he struck a Ford Ranger pickup head-on.

