Police: Wrong-way driver charged with fatal accident
Brownsville police a man driving the wrong-way on Boca Chica Boulevard is charged with the death of another driver. Investigators say 23 year-old Marving Andres Resendiz-Zumaya was driving against traffic on the eastbound lanes of Boca Chica around 8 p.m. Thursday when he struck a Ford Ranger pickup head-on.
