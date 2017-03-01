Pianist happy to offer students her experience
Originally from Moscow, Belyakova came to Brownsville in October 2016 with her husband, a professor at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley. She has taught piano lessons since she was 16. "As an experienced music instructor, I am very passionate about music education, and helping students grow not only as musicians, but as individuals," Belyakova said.
