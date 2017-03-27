Park Cleanup
City employee Saul Reyna, right, pulls a tire from an illegal discard pile, Wednesday, March 29, 2017, in an alleyway near Edelstein Park in Brownsville, Texas. The city, local housing authority and volunteers from Saint Joseph Academy helped rehabilitate the downtown park in an effort to encourage the community to use the public space and combat vandalism in their neighborhood.
Brownsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|moving to Brownsville (Oct '12)
|Mar 28
|Tubman
|3
|Joe Lopez of Grupo Mazz found guilty on 3 counts (Oct '06)
|Mar 27
|guess who
|6,499
|Book aims to prove existence of God (Nov '09)
|Mar 23
|Regolith Based Li...
|99
|Taco Journalist Wants to Make Tacos the Officia...
|Mar 15
|butters_
|1
|The 1954 deportation of Mexican migrants and th...
|Mar 14
|Texxy
|1
|Tar, brown (Mar '16)
|Mar 10
|Uhhhh
|2
|Lawmakers eye Rio Grande Valley as possible zer... (Oct '07)
|Mar 4
|Sacri
|7
