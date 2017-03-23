Organizations combine for oil leak workshop at zoo
Many attend a free workshop at Gladys Porter Zoo Thursday on sea turtles and oil spills that covered on oil spill science, emrgency response, animal rescue and natural resource managment, Guest at a Gladys Porter Zoo sea turtles and oil spills workshop record video with their phones of GPZ Executive Director Pat Burchfield as Burchfield discussed Binational Kemp's Recovery Program. Gladys Porter Zoo Executive Director Pat Burchfield speaks during a workshop on sea turtles and oil spills at the GPZ South Texas Discovery Center.
Brownsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Book aims to prove existence of God (Nov '09)
|13 hr
|Regolith Based Li...
|99
|Taco Journalist Wants to Make Tacos the Officia...
|Mar 15
|butters_
|1
|The 1954 deportation of Mexican migrants and th...
|Mar 14
|Texxy
|1
|Tar, brown (Mar '16)
|Mar 10
|Uhhhh
|2
|Lawmakers eye Rio Grande Valley as possible zer... (Oct '07)
|Mar 4
|Sacri
|7
|Texas hunters who claimed they were shot by 'il...
|Feb 22
|tomin cali
|1
|Watchdog: No way to measure US-Mexico border wa...
|Feb '17
|okimar
|25
