Olmito Water Supply celebrates 50 years of service
Olmito Water Supply Corporation board director Oscar "Cano" Sanchez, Jr., left, stands on top of a water treating plant train Saturday during Olmito's WSC celebration of 50 years serving the community. A view of a water treating plant train ia Olmito Water Supply Corporation, Inc. Saturday afternoon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brownsville Herald.
Add your comments below
Brownsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tar, brown (Mar '16)
|Fri
|Uhhhh
|2
|Lawmakers eye Rio Grande Valley as possible zer... (Oct '07)
|Mar 4
|Sacri
|7
|Texas hunters who claimed they were shot by 'il...
|Feb 22
|tomin cali
|1
|Watchdog: No way to measure US-Mexico border wa...
|Feb 20
|okimar
|26
|'Beautiful Wall' a Tough Task Patchy border bar...
|Feb 19
|Trump won grow up
|84
|Tejano star Lopez gets 20 years (Nov '06)
|Feb 17
|Dora2222
|114
|Joe Lopez of Grupo Mazz found guilty on 3 counts (Oct '06)
|Feb 9
|cvhonee
|6,498
Find what you want!
Search Brownsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC