Officials eye trains as cause of recent fires
Brownsville fire officials are investigating the possibility that passing trains may be the cause of the recent spate of brush fires in the Olmito area. During the past two months, approximately 500 acres of land have burned near Olmito, causing concern for residents about the safety of their homes.
