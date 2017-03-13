New
State vehicle inspector Edgar Vasquez inspects a van during an annual state-required safety inspection, Monday, March 13, 2017, in Brownsville, Texas. Senate Bill 1588, introduced by Texas Senator Don Huffines would repeal the mandatory annual inspection requirement, removing Texas from a list of only 16 states with similar inspection laws.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brownsville Herald.
Add your comments below
Brownsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 1954 deportation of Mexican migrants and th...
|14 hr
|Texxy
|1
|Book aims to prove existence of God (Nov '09)
|17 hr
|Regolith Based Li...
|98
|Tar, brown (Mar '16)
|Mar 10
|Uhhhh
|2
|Lawmakers eye Rio Grande Valley as possible zer... (Oct '07)
|Mar 4
|Sacri
|7
|Texas hunters who claimed they were shot by 'il...
|Feb 22
|tomin cali
|1
|Watchdog: No way to measure US-Mexico border wa...
|Feb 20
|okimar
|25
|'Beautiful Wall' a Tough Task Patchy border bar...
|Feb 19
|Trump won grow up
|84
Find what you want!
Search Brownsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC