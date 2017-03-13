New blood draw program begins
Despite opposition from Cameron County Commissioners, District Attorney Luis V. Saenz has initiated a pilot program on South Padre Island and Port Isabel to facilitate blood draws on site for drivers suspected of driving drunk during Spring Break. "During Spring Break, DWIs are one of the biggest issues," Saenz said.
