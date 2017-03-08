Nebraska native stops in Brownsville during Parks trip

Adventurer Mikah Meyer, left, listens as National Park Service Ranger Ruben Reyna, right, speaks during a guided tour, Wednesday, March 8, 2017, at the Palo Alto Battlefield in Brownsville, Texas. Meyer quit his jobs to embark on the three-year road trip, seeking to become the youngest person to visit all 417 areas within the National Park System while also remembering his late father who died before he could travel upon retiring.

