Nancy Pelosi visits Valley
Pelosi, the former House speaker, was joined by U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez, D-McAllen, and started her tour of the Valley at a luncheon followed by a visit to the Humanitarian Respite Center in McAllen where volunteers welcomed her with the same type of ovation that they have welcomed nearly 70,000 migrant families who have used the facility over ... (more)
Brownsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tar, brown (Mar '16)
|Fri
|Uhhhh
|2
|Lawmakers eye Rio Grande Valley as possible zer... (Oct '07)
|Mar 4
|Sacri
|7
|Texas hunters who claimed they were shot by 'il...
|Feb 22
|tomin cali
|1
|Watchdog: No way to measure US-Mexico border wa...
|Feb 20
|okimar
|26
|'Beautiful Wall' a Tough Task Patchy border bar...
|Feb 19
|Trump won grow up
|84
|Tejano star Lopez gets 20 years (Nov '06)
|Feb 17
|Dora2222
|114
|Joe Lopez of Grupo Mazz found guilty on 3 counts (Oct '06)
|Feb '17
|cvhonee
|6,498
