Man extricated after wrong way accident
A 22 year-old man driving against traffic was seriously injured Sunday evening, with the Brownsville Fire Department's Fire and Rescue having to utilize the Jaws of Life to extricate the victim from his vehicle. Brownsville police report the accident occurred around 8:30 p.m. in the 900 block of FM 802.
