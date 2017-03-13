LNG activists on tap; Maryland and Oregon projects focus of presentations
The grass-roots group Save RGV From LNG will host a public meeting tonight featuring presentations from activists who have done battle with liquefied natural gas projects in Maryland and Oregon. The event, "Stories from LNG Frontline Communities," takes place from 6-8 p.m. in Brownsville at the HistoricAlonzoBuilding, 510 E. St. Charles St. Organizers said the purpose is to give local residents an idea of what to expect if LNG export terminals proposed for the Port of Brownsville become a reality.
