Judge hears arguments in case of woman hit by car

Marisa Govea Hernandez, left, follows her attorney Ernesto Gamez out of the 44th state District Courtroom following pre-trial hearing, Friday, March 10, 2017, in Brownsville, Texas. Hernandez is charged with accident involving death for her alleged involvement in a 2015 vehicular incident that left pedestrian Maria Elizabeth Tipton dead near FM 803.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brownsville Herald.