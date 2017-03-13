Irish fought for Mexico? Yes a " all ...

Irish fought for Mexico? Yes a " all in the name of St. Patrick

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Star-Telegram.com

Most Texans know it's St. Patrick's Day. But some might also share Mexico's celebration, honoring a few Irish immigrants who deserted the U.S. Army in 1846 and instead fought for Mexico under Gen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brownsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Taco Journalist Wants to Make Tacos the Officia... Wed butters_ 1
News The 1954 deportation of Mexican migrants and th... Mar 14 Texxy 1
News Book aims to prove existence of God (Nov '09) Mar 14 Regolith Based Li... 98
Tar, brown (Mar '16) Mar 10 Uhhhh 2
News Lawmakers eye Rio Grande Valley as possible zer... (Oct '07) Mar 4 Sacri 7
News Texas hunters who claimed they were shot by 'il... Feb 22 tomin cali 1
News Watchdog: No way to measure US-Mexico border wa... Feb 20 okimar 25
See all Brownsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brownsville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Cameron County was issued at March 17 at 8:14AM CDT

Brownsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brownsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Ireland
 

Brownsville, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,330 • Total comments across all topics: 279,620,261

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC