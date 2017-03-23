Hernandez found not guilty in pedestrian death trial

Assistant District Attorney Nate Navey presents his closing arguements, Friday, March 24. 2017, inside the 445th state District Courtroom in Brownsville, Texas. A 12-juror panel returned a not-guilty verdict in the trial of Marisa Govea Hernandez, acquitting her of charges stemming from a 2015 vehicle accident.

