Harlingen, Brownsville honored for support of organ, tissue, eye donation
HARLINGEN/BROWNSVILLE - Valley Baptist Medical Center-Harlingen and Brownsville were both recently recognized for their support of organ, eye, and tissue donation, and planning is underway for National Donate Life Month events in April to highlight the importance of such donations.
