Gallery to display exhibit displaying those who make food
Artist Gabriel TreviA o stands next to his Handstand Contortionist Tortilla Maker a 60" by 48" acrylic on cancvas painting just one of many of his paintings in his series The Great Tortilla Maker exhibition opens from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, March 4, 2017, at Puente Art Studio in downtown Brownsville along 741 East Elizabeth Street. A view of artist Gabriel TreviA o's paintings Chronicles of the Tortilla Maker part of his new exhibition The Great Tortilla Maker which opens this Saturday at Puente Art Studio in downtown Brownsville.
