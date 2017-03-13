Couple introduces line of seasonings to showcase Texas
Lou Castro holds his first of a new line of seasoning rubs TXQ RUBS with his wife Melissa and son Champ Castro at their home in Brownsville. A closer look of the branding design artwork by Brownsville artist Don Breeden on Lou Castro's TXQ RUBS seasoning rubs bottle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brownsville Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Brownsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 1954 deportation of Mexican migrants and th...
|3 hr
|Texxy
|1
|Book aims to prove existence of God (Nov '09)
|6 hr
|Regolith Based Li...
|98
|Tar, brown (Mar '16)
|Mar 10
|Uhhhh
|2
|Lawmakers eye Rio Grande Valley as possible zer... (Oct '07)
|Mar 4
|Sacri
|7
|Texas hunters who claimed they were shot by 'il...
|Feb 22
|tomin cali
|1
|Watchdog: No way to measure US-Mexico border wa...
|Feb 20
|okimar
|25
|'Beautiful Wall' a Tough Task Patchy border bar...
|Feb 19
|Trump won grow up
|84
Find what you want!
Search Brownsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC