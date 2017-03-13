Continuing Coverage: Senate vote expected on transgender bathroom bill

The Texas Senate is expected to debate, and then approve, a hot-button bill that would prohibit transgender-friendly bathroom policies in public schools and universities and in government buildings. Austin's John Erler dressed as Moses carrying the Ten Commandments for the March 7 committee hearing on Senate Bill 6, which would ban transgender-friendly bathroom policies in public schools and universities and in government buildings in Texas.

