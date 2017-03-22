Continuance granted in case of woman charged with sexual assault
A 30-year-old Brownsville woman facing charges of sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child was back in court Wednesday. Claudia Yvette Guerra is accused of picking up a 14-year-old girl from PorterHigh School in September 2016 and taking her to Mexico without obtaining consent from the girl's parents.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brownsville Herald.
Add your comments below
Brownsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Taco Journalist Wants to Make Tacos the Officia...
|Mar 15
|butters_
|1
|The 1954 deportation of Mexican migrants and th...
|Mar 14
|Texxy
|1
|Book aims to prove existence of God (Nov '09)
|Mar 14
|Regolith Based Li...
|98
|Tar, brown (Mar '16)
|Mar 10
|Uhhhh
|2
|Lawmakers eye Rio Grande Valley as possible zer... (Oct '07)
|Mar 4
|Sacri
|7
|Texas hunters who claimed they were shot by 'il...
|Feb 22
|tomin cali
|1
|Watchdog: No way to measure US-Mexico border wa...
|Feb 20
|okimar
|25
Find what you want!
Search Brownsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC