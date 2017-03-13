Cocaine seized at Gateway bridge
Four packages of alleged narcotics with a street value of more than $78,000 were seized from a vehicle driven by a 19-year old Brownsville resident on Friday. The man was driving a 2006 gray Toyota Scion when he attempted to cross into the United States at the Gateway International Bridge in Brownsville.
