Cocaine seized at Gateway bridge

40 min ago Read more: The Brownsville Herald

Four packages of alleged narcotics with a street value of more than $78,000 were seized from a vehicle driven by a 19-year old Brownsville resident on Friday. The man was driving a 2006 gray Toyota Scion when he attempted to cross into the United States at the Gateway International Bridge in Brownsville.

