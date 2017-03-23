City's annual rabies prevention effort begins Tuesday
Veterinarian James N. Gomez provides rabies vaccinations at Victoria Heights Elementary in Brownsville as the City of Brownsville Health Department emarks on their annual 2017 rabies clinic schedule. Residents living in the East 13th Street area of Brownsville took advantage of the City of Brownsville Health Department rabies vacination oppurtunity at Victoria Heights Elementary.
