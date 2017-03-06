Cincinnati ocelot makes 10th appearance at annual festival
The Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden has taken its cat ambassador for her tenth consecutive appearance at the National Ocelot Festival. WCPO-TV reports that the 17-year-old ocelot Sihil traveled 1,200 miles to the Gladys Porter Zoo in Brownsville, Texas, to participate in the event Saturday.
