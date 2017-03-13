Chain reaction: House considers bill ...

Chain reaction: House considers bill to improve living conditions of dogs

A man walks a dog near FM 802 in Brownsville. State Rep. Sarah Davis, R-West University Place, has filed House Bill 1156 proposing the prohibition of chains and weights to tether a dog, or failing to provide access to shelter, shade and potable water.

