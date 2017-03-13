Castillo inducted into RGV Walk of Fame
All of Albert Castillo's hard work for the City of Brownsville has led him to be inducted to the Rio Grande Valley Walk of Fame at State Farm Arena. Castillo, network administrator for the Management Information Systems Department, has been employed with the city since 2000 and was employee of the month in January 2016 and the 2016 employee of the year.
