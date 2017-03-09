Building President Donald Trump's Mexico Border Wall Won't Be Easy
What originally looked like a quest for retail therapy, President Donald Trump's border wall is looking more like a regrettable and costly impulse-buy. Rest assured, he said in a Feb. 11 tweet, the "price will come WAY DOWN!" in responding to a leaked U.S. Department of Homeland Security report, estimating the barrier would cost about $21.6 billion, up to $15 billion more than he and other Republican leaders predicted.
Start the conversation, or Read more at US News & World Report.
Add your comments below
Brownsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lawmakers eye Rio Grande Valley as possible zer... (Oct '07)
|Mar 4
|Sacri
|7
|Texas hunters who claimed they were shot by 'il...
|Feb 22
|tomin cali
|1
|Watchdog: No way to measure US-Mexico border wa...
|Feb 20
|okimar
|26
|'Beautiful Wall' a Tough Task Patchy border bar...
|Feb 19
|Trump won grow up
|84
|Tejano star Lopez gets 20 years (Nov '06)
|Feb 17
|Dora2222
|114
|Joe Lopez of Grupo Mazz found guilty on 3 counts (Oct '06)
|Feb 9
|cvhonee
|6,498
|2017's Best and Worst Places to Get Married
|Feb 7
|butters_
|4
Find what you want!
Search Brownsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC