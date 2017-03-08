Brownsville Crime Stoppers holds first run
Runners gathered at Brownsville Sports Park to partake in the first Run to Stop Crime 5k run and walk benefitting Brownsville Crime Stoppers Saturday morning. The first Run to Stop Crime 5K run and walk gathered many runners to the Brownsville Sports Park Saturday morning to benefit Brownsville Crime Stoppers.
Brownsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tar, brown (Mar '16)
|Fri
|Uhhhh
|2
|Lawmakers eye Rio Grande Valley as possible zer... (Oct '07)
|Mar 4
|Sacri
|7
|Texas hunters who claimed they were shot by 'il...
|Feb 22
|tomin cali
|1
|Watchdog: No way to measure US-Mexico border wa...
|Feb 20
|okimar
|26
|'Beautiful Wall' a Tough Task Patchy border bar...
|Feb 19
|Trump won grow up
|84
|Tejano star Lopez gets 20 years (Nov '06)
|Feb 17
|Dora2222
|114
|Joe Lopez of Grupo Mazz found guilty on 3 counts (Oct '06)
|Feb 9
|cvhonee
|6,498
