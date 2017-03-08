Brian Fejer posted blog posts
"Over the past 24 years , the amount of money spent on border security has increased 14 times; the number of border patrol agents have increased 500 percent; the amount of border wall has grown from 77 miles to 700 miles... Rep. Steve Pearce's letter stating support for the President's executive actions on immigration, seemed at odds with what he told Michael Coleman last year! The congressman also noted that Trump cannot unilaterally get a wall built along the U.S.-Mexican border, even if Mexico decides to pay for it, which it has made clear is won't do. "He's got to get that through Congress, That's where we'll have the debate and it will be up for discussion a and the Border Patrol will have a lot of say on that."
