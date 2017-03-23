BPUB, H-E-B hold wellness event

BPUB, H-E-B hold wellness event

Guest at the H-E-B Plus! in Brownsville had a chance to workout while sitting down Saturday morning during a Brownsville Public Utilities Board Connects to Wellness with Brownsville. Blood pressure and blood glucose was checked on shoppers and guest at H-E-B Plus! in Brownsville Saturday morning during a PUB Connects to Wellness in celebration of healthy living.

