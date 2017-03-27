Border walls around the world

Border walls around the world

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Mar 25 Read more: OregonLive.com

Customs and Border Protection issued two Requests for Proposals to carry out the executive order earlier this month. Responses are due by March 29. A U.S. Border Patrol agent guards a fence gate along the U.S.-Mexico border in Brownsville, Texas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brownsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Joe Lopez of Grupo Mazz found guilty on 3 counts (Oct '06) 19 hr guess who 6,499
News Book aims to prove existence of God (Nov '09) Mar 23 Regolith Based Li... 99
News Taco Journalist Wants to Make Tacos the Officia... Mar 15 butters_ 1
News The 1954 deportation of Mexican migrants and th... Mar 14 Texxy 1
Tar, brown (Mar '16) Mar 10 Uhhhh 2
News Lawmakers eye Rio Grande Valley as possible zer... (Oct '07) Mar 4 Sacri 7
News Texas hunters who claimed they were shot by 'il... Feb '17 tomin cali 1
See all Brownsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brownsville Forum Now

Brownsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brownsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Brownsville, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,413 • Total comments across all topics: 279,875,062

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC