Bill to Combine districts proposed

Could all the school districts in Cameron County possibly merge to create a countywide school district in a couple of years? State Sen. Eddie Lucio, Jr., D-Brownsville, has filed Senate Bill 2112, which proposes to create a countywide school district in CameronCounty, and Senate Bill 2113, requiring the Texas Education Agency to conduct a study regarding school district consolidation in the county. "One of the most persistent issues is to properly and equitably fund our public schools," Lucio said Tuesday.

